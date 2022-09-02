Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,079 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $110.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

