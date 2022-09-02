Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

