Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,036 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN opened at $18.55 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

