Cetera Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.29 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

