Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,476 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,929,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.94 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

