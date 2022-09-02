Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $83.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $97.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

