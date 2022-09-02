Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $16,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

