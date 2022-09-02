Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,581 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 698,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

