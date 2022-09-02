Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.