Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd Buys 75,955 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $76.79 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,963,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

