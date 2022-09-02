Chainswap Price Down 0.5% This Week (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $590,926.09 and $278.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

