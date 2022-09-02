Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 2.6%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 666,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52.

Insider Activity at Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the first quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $58,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises



Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.



