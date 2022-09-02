ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

