ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ChargePoint Stock Down 5.9 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
