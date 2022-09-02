Charles P. Blankenship Acquires 500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

