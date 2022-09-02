Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Susan (Sue) Palmer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Palmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.06 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of A$40,600.00 ($28,391.61).

Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

