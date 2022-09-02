ChatCoin Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $674,175.50 and $35,410.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.05 or 0.99875188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00062386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024196 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.