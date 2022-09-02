Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.62 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.