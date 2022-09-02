Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 441.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 83.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 605.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 187,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $155.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

