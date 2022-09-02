Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chewy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

