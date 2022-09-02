Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.39, but opened at $33.39. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 168,483 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.
In other news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
