Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.39, but opened at $33.39. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 168,483 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.