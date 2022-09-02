Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 207,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

