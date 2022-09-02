Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

