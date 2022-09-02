China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.12.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
