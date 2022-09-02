China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

