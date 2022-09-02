China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.35. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 152,636 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
The business's 50-day moving average is $2.61.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
