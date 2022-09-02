Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $624,233.00

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $59.84 or 0.00293902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $624,233.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

