Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,130 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.