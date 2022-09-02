CI Investments Inc. Acquires 140,876 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 812.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140,876 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Olin worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

