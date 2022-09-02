CI Investments Inc. Acquires 561,350 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 3,742.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.66% of JELD-WEN worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

