CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.6% in the first quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,206,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDHAU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

LDH Growth Corp I Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

