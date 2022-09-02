CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,535 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $33.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

