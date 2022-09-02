CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:BR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

