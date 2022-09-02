CI Investments Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

