CI Investments Inc. Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Medpace worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.