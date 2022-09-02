CI Investments Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $199.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

