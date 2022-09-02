CI Investments Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

AJG stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

