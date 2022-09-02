CI Investments Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $171.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

