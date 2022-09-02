CI Investments Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 962.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $263,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

