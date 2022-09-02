CI Investments Inc. Has $8.36 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,758 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.