CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.