CI Investments Inc. Invests $10.58 Million in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 426,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 2.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.
iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62.
