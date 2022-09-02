CI Investments Inc. Invests $12.88 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,881,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.0 %

RRX opened at $137.57 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

