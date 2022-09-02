CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Middleby worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.19.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

