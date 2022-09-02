CI Investments Inc. Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of SeaSpine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPNE opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.39. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

