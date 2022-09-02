CI Investments Inc. Sells 138,253 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,253 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

