CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $9,566,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,859,000 after acquiring an additional 168,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $341.12 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $361.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

