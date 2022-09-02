CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.8 %

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.