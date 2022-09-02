CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of UniFirst worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 29.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 184,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $231.45.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.