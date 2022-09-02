CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,181,000 after purchasing an additional 235,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

NYSE:CCK opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

