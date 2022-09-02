CI Investments Inc. Sells 424 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

