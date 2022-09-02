CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Onto Innovation worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $8,561,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $67.70 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

